Wonderful wildflower meadow blooms in Lydgate

A COLOURFUL wildflower meadow has been sown and seeded to brighten up a piece of land in Lydgate.

The planting was carried out thanks to funding from Councillor Max Woodvine, who commissioned the plans back in spring to inject some colour into the Grasscroft site.

Some last minute preparation by Oldham Council’s Environmental Services ensured the meadow would be blooming in time for summer.

Cllr Woodvine, who is a Parish and borough councillor, said: “I have been pleasantly surprised to see the wildflowers I asked for have been planted up on the common land – earlier than expected too.

“They are truly a lovely addition to a lovely village.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

