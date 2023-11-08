Work on Saddleworth’s Pots and Pans war memorial will be carried out, Oldham Council insists

SADDLEWORTH’S iconic Post and Pans war memorial will have necessary work completed, but not all by Remembrance Sunday.

This year sees the obelisk on Alderman’s Hill turn 100-years-old and on both Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, will see commemorations of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

However, a year after a programme of work was drawn up, it has not yet been done – Oldham Council, however, has indicated it will be after Cllr Max Woodvine brought it up.

At the meeting of the authority, he said: “A year ago, plans were programmed to improve Saddleworth War Memorial ahead of its centenary in 2023. I commissioned this plan and funded it through my councillor budget.

“The strategy set out a package of works, including resetting stone slabs and repointing them, repairing mortar joints, reattaching the Word War I plaque and reconstructing the Haha Wall.

“This year we celebrate the centenary of this heritage asset, yet none of these works have been complete as promised. Why?”

After his question, Emma Barton, Oldham Council’s deputy chief executive for place, confirmed work to remove graffiti from the monument should be done in time for Remembrance.

But the further work remains at the planning stage.

In an email, she said: “As an immediate update – we can confirm that the graffiti continues to be treated – this is a sensitive process which needs careful application and repeat visits (it is hoped this will have full effect ahead of Remembrance weekend.)

“Of course, works are in flight to ensure the area is clean, tidy and presentable.

“The full programme of works includes resetting the bronze panels into the memorial, pointing/lime mortar on lower sections of the stone works, repairing and re-pointing surrounding steps rebuilding missing sections of the surrounding wall and installing re-straining wires around the base of the monument.

“This important work involves specialist contractors, we’re liaising with planning colleagues to fast track any approvals and permissions needed and we continue to liaise with Peak District National Park as the monument sits within their area of authority.”

In response to Cllr Woodvine’s question, Cllr Peter Dean said: “It’s a priority and has been a priority of the council to actually make sure all the war memorials we have are fit for purpose and serve the purpose they should do.

“We’ll get on to it to see if we can make sure work can be done before Remembrance Sunday.”

Before Remembrance, the war memorial plaques are sensitively cleaned every year.

But it is understood that if there is a clear interest for the panels to be restored to their original condition and an agreement can be drawn up between community, councillors and the council to allocate funds annually, permission for the full stripping back to bronze, removing damage and protecting with a designated preservative treatment may be sought.

Saddleworth War Memorial has been the subject of surveys and reports since 2016 and a report from landscape architect Robin Durkan last year raised worries over treating the plaques.

He said: “The sulphate corrosion has not deteriorated further in the five-year period and should be retained.

“The corrosion products are generally stable and any removal would expose the bronze to more accelerated corrosion.

“The noticeable graffiti scratched into the stonework receives regular treatment to conceal and a more robust method is now being applied as previous recommended applications are being weathered away much faster than expected due to the exposed site.”

