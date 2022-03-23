Works approved for Diggle clocktower

WORKS will be carried out to protect the former WH Shaws office and clocktower in Diggle until an end-use for the building is decided.

At Oldham Council’s cabinet meeting in February, a report of the Director of Economy was considered, looking at three options following a structural and a building survey.

Option one suggested a full build repair but was considered not viable as there is currently no clear end-use for the building.

Option three of holding repairs to stabilise the rate of deterioration was not advised to be pursued since they would have a limited longevity.

The preferred choice was option two for envelope repairs to introduce mains services into the building and refurbish the external fabric to meet modern design standards.

This would provide long-term protection to the interiors, allowing the building to be mothballed while an appropriate end use is identified.

The option that was recommended has “been formed on the basis that a viable long-term use for the building was still to be determined and that the overall condition of the building was poor and would continue to deteriorate without further action beyond holding repairs”.

The Grade II listed building is a significant heritage asset which forms the gateway to the new Saddleworth School, and is part of the council’s corporate estate.

There is currently a capital allocation for works to the clocktower held as part of the Corporate Landlord Backlog Maintenance Capital Programme.

