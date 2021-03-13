Yarn bombing brings Easter cheer

LOOK out next time you’re in Grotton as you might see a chick or rabbit on the loose!

But don’t worry – they are just colourful creations of the Saddleworth Yarn Bombing group to bring some Easter cheer to the community.

The group of the knitters and crocheters has been busy making the decorations, which they are placing around the streets, homes and businesses including Grotton Co-op, Leesbrook surgery and Lido House.

Taking centre stage are eye-catching postbox toppers in Springhead and Grotton made by group member Sharon Hidderley.

The mastermind behind the ‘yarn bomb’ project is Sammyjo Taylor, who set up the group earlier this year to get other people involved with her hobby.

She explained: “I made a postbox cover for Grotton at Christmas and everyone loved it and it brought so much cheer and smiles – so I decided to see if any other local knitters or crocheters would be interested in doing similar things all year round.

“I created a group for us to chat and we currently have around 14 ladies and I now have others asking if they can get involved.

“Our first task was Valentine’s. All the ladies really outdid themselves. We managed to get lots of heart buntings out and spread some Valentine’s cheer.

“Recently, the ladies have been very busy preparing for Easter and we have already got some buntings hung around the area. We still have lots more being made which will be going out in a few weeks.”

The Valentine’s labour of love saw heart bunting in a variety of bright colours hung around the village on fences, signs, buildings and trees to celebrate February 14.

One of the members who contributed was Alicia Marland, who was inspired by Sammyjo’s creativity to get involved too.

She said: “Having seen the local reaction to SammyJo’s yarn bombing creation, I wanted to continue her great work and I was inspired to also spread some visual happiness.

“My daughter has also been involved in creating crocheted items while I created heart bunting.

“I’ve nearly finished a bollard cover which is a bright yellow chicken holding some Easter eggs!”

• Find Saddleworth Yarn Bombing on Facebook to see their creations or get involved.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

