Yasmin Thunders in to Superleague squad

GRASSCROFT teenager Yasmin Roebuck has been confirmed as Manchester Thunder’s final first-team squad member for their 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague campaign.

The 19-year-old former Friezland Primary and Saddleworth School pupil is a graduate of Thunder’s performance pathway working her way from the Under-17, U19 and U21 teams to the Superleague squad.

Yasmin, who also went to Oldham Sixth Form College, was selected for the England Roses academy squad in the 2018-19 season. From there, she travelled on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with the Roses U19s side, before starting all three games in Worcester for the Netball Europe U21 Championships, helping to secure a gold medal.

Yasmin, on her promotion to the Superleague squad, said: “I’ve only recently found out that I’ve been selected, but I’m really excited and I can’t wait to be joined by such experienced athletes, and to learn in an environment that is so challenging. I can’t wait to step up from the under 21s to the Superleague.”

“I first started playing netball in primary school, and progressed on to a club team, starting at Tameside Netball Club, staying there for the whole junior seasons.

“I also started in the Thunder youth pathway programme, and then gradually moved up to the U17, U19 and U21s.

“Originally, I started as a goal attack, and then I’ve eventually moved out in to the centre court positions, learning all three positions [wing defence, centre and wing attack] and I enjoy them all as much as each other.

“My netball idols are Laura Malcolm and Serena Guthrie. They are both big power units through the centre court, and I hope training with Laura this season will mean that I learn a lot from her.”



Karen Greig, Manchester Thunder’s Oldham-based head coach, said: “I am delighted to have been able to give this opportunity to Yasmin. She has been a fantastic asset to our pathway over the last seven years.

“Yasmin is an athlete that can go unnoticed, largely because she is very effectively getting on with her job and being able to play across all three centre court positions is always a good thing and she does so very efficiently.

“I’m looking forward to see how Yasmin develops with this opportunity.”

Yasmin was in action for Thunder helping them reach the semi-finals of Fast5 Netball at the Copper Box Arena, London.

• Grasscroft’s Alicia Scholes and Berri Neal, who played for Oldham Netball Club have both left Thunder and been unveiled as signings for Superleague rivals London Pulse.

Alicia, who was a training partner with Thunder’s senior squad last season, was not offered a new contract while Berri moved to join her boyfriend who is at university in London.

• Thunder hosts the Rise Again Festival on December 11-12 at Belle Vue where all 11 Superleague teams will be competing as well as a men’s guest side.

There will be 24 matches played over the two days and there is a 10 per cent discount on tickets bought by Friday, December 5 from www.manchesterthunder.co.uk

