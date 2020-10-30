YBS plan Oldham branch closure as part of nationwide proposals

YORKSHIRE Building Society is looking to shut its Oldham town centre branch as part of a nationwide closure programme.

Customers have been receiving letters outlining plans to axe the Market Place branch in February 2021.

News of the closure comes hard on the heels of Oldham Council’s “ambitious vision for a thriving Oldham Town Centre” including the purchase of the Spindles shopping centre and relocation of Tommyfield market.

YBS chief executive officer, Mike Regnier, claims a change in how members manage their money makes the Oldham office and others “not sustainable.”

In his letter, Mr Regnier argues there are sufficient YBS resources within an eight-miles radius to compensate for the branch closure.

The 156-year-old building society proposes to axe 12 branches across the country-including Victoria Street, Holmfirth with more than 100 job losses.

Mr Regnier said: “It is not a good use of members’ money to have a high concentration of YBS branches and agencies in a small area.

“Our review looked at a number of factors including the distance to other YBS locations, how often the branches are used and what they are used for.

“If the closure goes ahead, you’ll still be able to use our face to face services at any of our other YBS locations including four that are within eight miles of this branch.

Those offices are at: Old Street, Ashton, Horrox Cross & Wilkinson, Heywood (agency), Piccadilly, Manchester and Hare Hill Road, Littleborough (agency).

Customers will be contacted again in January to confirm if the closure will be going ahead.

For more information visit www.ybs.co.uk/changes or call 0345 1200 100.

