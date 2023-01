Soon the sound of brass will resound around the Uppermill Civic Hall as the world-famous band, established in 1855, takes to the stage with musical director Dr Nicholas Childs.

Tickets cost £16 and are available from Phil Beckwith on 07976 165815 or Post Offices in Uppermill, Delph, Diggle and Greenfield, Delph Band Club and Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print