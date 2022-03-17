Yorkshire Champions Black Dyke bring brass back to Uppermill

IT is certainly a case of third time lucky for Black Dyke Band who will finally perform in Saddleworth on Saturday, April 9.

The concert, organised by Champion Brass, was originally due to take place in 2020 but has been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But soon the sound of brass will resound around the Uppermill Civic Hall as the world-famous band, established in 1855, takes to the stage with musical director Dr Nicholas Childs. Compere for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will be Compere David Hoyle from BBC Radio Leeds ‘Yorkshire Brass’.

Black Dyke was recently crowned champions at the Yorkshire Regional Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall, and will now compete in the national finals in London in October.

Phil Beckwith, of Champion Brass, said: “We are really pleased to be back after cancellations during the Covid pandemic.

“Black Dyke were really looking forward to it and had a fantastic programme planned which they will finally get to play. It promises to be a great night.

“We are asking people to wear a mask when entering and moving about the venue. We know it’s not mandatory now but we ask people just think about everybody else.

“Due to the size of the Civic Hall, we have limited the number of tickets available but social distancing may still be difficult.

“If you feel uncomfortable with these measures, our recommendation would be

to come to the next concert instead when things will be better still.”

Tickets cost £15 (£14 concessions) and are available from Phil Beckwith on 07976 165815 or Post Offices in Uppermill, Delph, Diggle and Greenfield, Delph Band Club and Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

The concert is the first in a series of three for ‘The Very Best of Brass’.

The next event will see Champions of Brass at Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday, May 14 with musical director Dr Robert Childs and compere David Hoyle.

Then on June 11 – the day after Whit Friday – it is the turn of the Fairey Band and special guests Brass Band Emmental from Switzerland. Tickets for all events are available from Phil Beckwith on 07976 165815 or post offices.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

