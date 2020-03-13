‘Yorkshire Les Mis’ on the horizon at Millgate Arts Centre

THE life of a celebrated mathematician, even little known in his native Yorkshire, is the subject of an acclaimed musical coming to Saddleworth next month.

And the arrival of ‘No Horizon’-the story of Nicholas Saunderson- at Millgate Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 15 is a coup for Saddleworth Live promoters, Tim Newbold and Michael Powis.

The Delph venue is the smallest of all the stopping off points for the play which first ran at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016.

Other dates for ‘No Horizon’ include two nights at Leeds City, four performances at the Viaduct Theatre in Halifax, two nights in Harrogate and three shows at the Theatre Royal in York.

The show has been described by Elaine Paige OBE as, “one to watch out for” and a “Yorkshire Les Mis” by radio presenter, Chris Evans.

Saunderson’s story is indeed a remarkable one. Born in Penistone in the 17th century, smallpox caused blindness at the age of one.

Legend has it, Saunderson taught himself to read by running his fingers over the gravestones in the local church yard.

Undaunted and undeterred Saunderson scaled the heights of academia.

Also a reputed scientist, he was elected to the post of Professor of Mathematics at Christ’s College Cambridge.

Sir Isaac Newton was a former post holder while Charles Babbage and Stephen Hawking were future successors.

Saunderson is played by subsequently, Charles Babbage and Stephen Hawking amongst many others.

The lead role of Saunderson is played by Adam Martyn from Doncaster, who is partially sighted. Adam trained professionally as an actor at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA).

The leading female character, Abigail Fox, is played by Larissa Teale, who is Yorkshire born and bred. Larissa trained professionally at Rose Bruford College in London.

For more information about No Horizon and other Saddleworth Live productions visit: https://www.saddleworthlive.com

Share this story: Tweet





Print

