Yorkshire Motorsport Festival raring to go

THE first ever Yorkshire Motorsport Festival is raring to go for a three-day event starting on June 25 after changes were made to meet current Covid-19 guidelines.

The event on the outskirts of Holmfirth will offer something for everyone, combining the best of the country’s motorsport attractions with the bonus of family entertainment and music.

Organisers, in consultation with Kirklees Council have, taken the difficult decision to limit the sale of tickets to a maximum of 4,000 people per day.

As a further precaution, the acreage over which the Festival will be staged has been increased, ensuring there will be more than adequate space for social distancing.

Th Festival is now no longer offering music-only tickets but instead will be showcasing local bands and musicians. Day and Weekend Ticket Holders will have sole access to the live music stage.

The Wolfstones Hill Climb is a first for Yorkshire, being the first ever Hill Climb in the county to have road closures put in place, and will see more than 80 classic and high profile drivers and vintage cars take part each day.

Visitors can also enjoy displays of vintage vehicles, trucks, plant machinery, American hot rods, supercars and an extensive engineering village.

There is a full line-up of live music, a shopping village, artisan food and drink stalls and fun fair.

Demonstrations and activities including thrilling car stunts, sheep theatre, Formula One demos, driver simulators and much more. The aerial display has been cancelled due to safety issues.

Michael McErlain, CEO of the YMSF, said: “This is an outside event and we are putting every precaution in place, going the extra mile to ensure that all guidelines are followed and our event is safe for everyone.

“Of course, we are taking the safety of our guests seriously and ask all visitors to comply with our safety directions.

“While it is a shame to have to limit the event in this way, we believe it to be a socially responsible act and in absolute compliance with current guidelines.

“If you do wish to come and enjoy the Festival, we strongly urge you to buy your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as we’re currently experiencing a very healthy demand.”

The event is supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance, who will also have a presence over the weekend.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults for a one-day pass or £50 for a three-day pass; £10 for juniors (aged 10-15) for a one-day pass or £25 for a three-day pass; £45 for a one-day family pass (two adults plus three children under 16) or £75 for a three-day family pass.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go online: https://ymsf.net

Road closures to enable the preparatory and take-down works for the Festival, which will still permit access for residents on the closed roads, will be operative from June 21-24, and June 28-29.

The roads affected by the closures will be:

Wolfstones Road , from Wilshaw Road to Bradshaw Road.

, from Wilshaw Road to Bradshaw Road. Bradshaw Road , from Wilshaw Road to Thick Hollins Road.

, from Wilshaw Road to Thick Hollins Road. Wilshaw Mill Road , from near the entrance to Australia Farm to Bradshaw Road.

, from near the entrance to Australia Farm to Bradshaw Road. Wickens Lane, from Lower Wickens Farm to Wolfstones Road.

Full road closures will be in place for the three days of the Festival from June 25-27, when access for residents will still be available by arrangement. Diversionary routes will be in place and clearly signposted.

