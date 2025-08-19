Young artists with disabilities bring Shakespeare works to Uppermill outdoor theatre

AN OUTDOOR theatre adaptation of Shakespeare’s works is coming up Uppermill thanks to a talented group of young artists with disabilities.

In My Shoes Theatre Group will perform ‘A Salute to Shakespeare’ at the King George V Playing Fields on Saturday, August 23 at 11am and then 2pm.

It is an original piece of devised theatre created and produced by In My Shoes Theatre Company, bringing a creative and contemporary adaptation of renowned Shakespeare quotes.

The group have also performed it at Millgate Arts Centre and Springhead Congregational Church, and their latest event is supported by local councillor Sam Al-Hamdani and North Ainley Solicitors.

Emily Skeldon, who founded In My Shoes three years ago, said: “Our artists bring to you a creative and contemporary adaptation of renowned Shakespeare quotes.

“Our artists learnt about the themes of love, power, jealousy and human condition and what you will see is their understanding and interpretation of how these themes are relevant to them today even though they were written around the 17th century.”

In My Shoes Theatre Group, which meets at Springhead Congregational Church, welcomes young artists aged 18 to 32 years with disabilities and offers acting, exploring scripts, storytelling, movement, performance and creative activities.

The aim of the group is to raise awareness of and develop equal opportunities for artists with disabilities, giving them a voice through the arts and performance opportunities to promote community cohesion and inclusivity.

For more information visit their Facebook page or email inmyshoestheatre@gmail.com