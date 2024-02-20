Young artists with disabilities take centre stage at Millgate

A GROUP of young artists with disabilities are taking centre stage at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph as they put on their debut performance in a theatre setting.

In My Shoes Theatre Group aims to raise awareness of and develop equal opportunities for artists with disabilities in the arts and provide them with a platform and a voice through performance.

Its members are showing off their talents as they perform ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ by Charlie Mackesy on Saturday, March 9.

The story follows four new friends as they explore the world around them and what life actually means.

The main message is that home is not a physical place, but we are here to love and be loved. The focus is on kindness, compassion, and love.

Emily Skeldon, founder and artistic director of In My Shoes, said: “Our production at the Millgate Arts Centre marks our first performance in a theatre setting.

“The story feels like the perfect one to bring to life as the message of kindness, acceptance, bravery and not being afraid to show your true self are at the heart of the work we do at In My Shoes.

“The performance will also create a diverse opportunity for our community to get together to enjoy a performance that raises awareness of disability led theatre, promotes inclusivity, acceptance, and boosts community spirit.

“We have been focusing on physical theatre and how we can use our bodies to express meaning and storytelling. This physical style of theatre has inspired our adaptation of the BMFH.

“I am incredibly proud of our young artists for dreaming, believing, and achieving.”

The show runs for approximately 1 hour with no interval. Tickets cost £5. Doors open at 6.15pm and the show starts at 7pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/bmfh/

