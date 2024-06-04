Young Saddleworth dancers to perform in Swan Lake production

EIGHT youngsters from Saddleworth are experiencing what it’s like to be a professional dancer as they gear up to be part of a lavish production.

The young dancers were chosen to be among the 80-strong cast of English Youth Ballet’s production of Swan Lake.

The talented bunch, who all train at Kirsten’s Dance Academy, were selected after a competitive auditioning process and are currently rehearsing.

The excitement is building as they will perform alongside international professional dancers at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8.

Our local representation will come from:

Evie Fielding, 9, from Springhead, who goes to St Anne’s Lydgate School.

Pixie Swift, 9, from Greenfield, who goes to Greenfield St Mary’s School.

Florence Penney, 10, from Diggle, who goes to Greenfield St Mary’s School.

Isla Potts, 10, from Lydgate, who goes to Delph Primary School.

Madeline Bottom, 12, from Greenfield, who goes to Saddleworth School.

Beatrice Wood, 12, from Greenfield, who goes to The Blue Coat School.

Amber Annesley, 14, from Greenfield, who goes to The Blue Coat School.

Millie Carter, 14, from Uppermill, who goes to Saddleworth School.

Millie went to her first ballet class when she was just two years old and has not stopped dancing since, joining Kirsten’s Dance Academy at the age of six.

“I have lessons in all styles of dance but my favourites are definitely ballet and lyrical,” she said.

“I enjoy dancing as a team with all of my friends and can’t imagine life without dance. I feel so lucky to have been given this opportunity to dance with the EYB.

“I’m hoping to improve my ballet skills further and learn from professionals who have lots of experience in dance and performance.

“I’m really excited for the process to begin and to perform in front of an audience in such an amazing theatre.”

EYB’s emotionally charged production of Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder.

Ann Wall, EYB’s Principal, will be starring as Odette (the White Swan) in the production.

She said: “I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance challenging and iconic roles and I also teach the young dancers and see them progress.

“The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget!”

Tickets for Swan Lake can be bought from the Box Office by calling 01422 351158 or visiting www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

