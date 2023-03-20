Youth Led Digital Arts Festival Returns To Oldham

MORE than 80 young people from across Oldham have developed digital arts skills and qualifications as part of Peshkar’s ‘Young Digitals Festival 2023.’

The culmination of this project is a day of celebration, exploration, learning and fun at Oldham Library on Saturday 25th March 2023 and people of all ages are invited to drop in and take part.

Now in its 7th Year; Peshkars’ ‘Young Digitals Festival’ has worked with groups from Mahdlo Youth Zone and Limehurst Library and has been supporting Oldham College Level 2 Gaming Students to complete their ‘Silver Arts Award‘ – a nationally recognised Level 2 Qualification.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Hidden Stories: Mother Tongue’ and groups have been working with digital artists from across Greater Manchester to create artwork that explores the rich diversity of language within today’s young people in Oldham.

Mila Nixon; #YDF23’s Project Manager is currently studying for a Master’s In Contemporary Curating at Manchester School of Art, and has worked with organisations such as Manchester Poetry Library, The Pankhurst Centre & Liverpool Biennial. Mila says:

“I’m ecstatic to be working with an organisation which utilises [so many] art forms; creating a place for young people from different margins of society to have access to this cultural offer. This is something that I never had an opportunity to take part in – growing up in a cul-de-sac village after moving from Poland.

Paying close attention to how young people in Oldham experience and process what they see and hear in a visual way, and using different digital technologies to show this has been a real experience. We now invite you into the journey of #YDF23 and its creative outcomes, from both the artists and young people involved.”

‘Young Digitals Festival 2023’ is taking place at Oldham Library on Saturday 25th March 2023 in partnership with the ‘Oldham Digital Festival’ and is a free event for all ages. Visitors can expect digital art workshops, showcases and exhibitions.

For more information about Peshkars ‘Young Digitals Festival’ and to experience some of the work online, please visit: www.peshkar.co.uk

Peshkar Young Digitals Festival 2023 + Oldham Digital Festival

Sat 25 March

10am – 4pm

Oldham Library

FREE

