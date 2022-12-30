Zebra crossing to be put in place at Greenfield primary school

A GREENFIELD primary school is to get a zebra crossing across a major road to help calm traffic speeds and give safe access.

The markings will be placed on Chew Valley Road to help pupils and parents get to and from the pedestrian entrance to St Mary’s safely after Oldham Council agreed a £28,500 scheme.

And it is claimed the work will make that stretch, which leads to the junction with the A635 Manchester Road, a ‘safer environment.’

Even though it says no personal injury accidents have been recorded during the last three years, a council report states: “St Mary’s Primary School no longer has a school crossing patrol and whilst the footway width on the north side has only recently been widened, there is no footway on the south side.

“Recent Government advice has promoted more healthier forms of exercise and encouraged more walking and cycling – the proposed traffic calming measures will moderate traffic speeds making it a safer environment for vulnerable road users.

“School Safety Zone signage is currently in place for St Mary’s School on the Chew Valley Road and Manchester Road frontages.

“However, traffic speeds need to be moderated where pedestrians are crossing, especially as there is no formal crossing point.”

Agencies including Greater Manchester Police and Transport for Greater Manchester have no objection to the proposal.

Nor does Saddleworth South councillor Graham Sheldon, although he believed, ‘a pelican crossing would be much safer, and I know cost more.’

Work on the scheme, which will see a direction sign on Chew Valley Road moved and supplements traffic speed cushions that were installed, will be funded by an Active Travel fund grant.

