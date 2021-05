PUPILS at Knowsley Junior School picked up their pencils and brushes as Arts Week returned.

Year 3/4 looked at the work and sculptures of Antony Gormley while Year 5/6 produced their own interpretations of David Hockney’s landscapes and daffodils in watercolour.

The event, which is held at the Springhead school every two years, was organised by Caitlin Barrass, Art and DT Coordinator and Year 3 teacher.



Pictured: Lily Fogerty, Ismaeel Ahmed and Jacob Urbraniak with their artwork

