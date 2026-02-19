A Warm Welcome Awaits at Bluebells Day Care Centre

Advertisement feature

Tucked away in the heart of Oldham, Age UK Oldham’s Bluebells Day Care Centre in Moorside is a place full of smiles, friendship and a genuine sense of belonging – and the team would love more local people to come and discover it for themselves.

Bluebells is more than just a day care centre. It’s a welcoming community where older people can enjoy good company, stimulating activities and a chance to get out of the house in a safe, friendly environment. For many attendees, it’s the highlight of the week.

From the moment you walk through the door, you’re greeted with conversation, laughter and the comforting buzz of people enjoying each other’s company.

Days at Bluebells are filled with a wide range of activities designed to suit different interests and abilities – from games, quizzes and gentle exercise to arts and crafts, music and themed events. There’s always time for a proper chat over a cuppa too.

Bluebells has extensive experience in supporting people living with dementia, offering care that is understanding, patient and person-centred. The staff are trained to provide gentle encouragement, reassurance and structure, helping attendees feel safe, respected and included.

Activities are thoughtfully planned to be engaging without being overwhelming, allowing people with dementia to take part at their own pace and enjoy meaningful moments throughout the day. The centre is staffed by a dedicated, caring team who take the time to get to know everyone personally, ensuring each person feels supported, comfortable and valued.

A freshly prepared meal is included, giving attendees the chance to sit down together and enjoy good food – something that can make a real difference for those who may otherwise spend long periods on their own.

Bluebells also offers reassurance for families and carers, knowing their loved ones are spending the day somewhere safe, sociable and enriching. For carers of people with dementia in particular, the service provides vital peace of mind, as well as a valuable opportunity to take a break and recharge.

If you’re after specialist support in a friendly setting, Bluebells could be just what you’re looking for. You don’t have to commit straight away – the team warmly invite anyone who is curious to come along for a look around, meet the staff, and see what a typical day is like.

As one attendee put it, “Coming to Bluebells has given me something to look forward to again. I’ve made new friends and always feel welcome.”

If you or someone you care for could benefit from a fun, supportive day care service – including specialist dementia care – why not pop in and see Bluebells for yourself? Sometimes, all it takes is one visit to feel right at home.

For more information or to arrange a visit, contact Age UK Oldham – Bluebells Day Care Centre on 0161 678 0802 or email bluebells.daycare@ageukoldham.org.uk