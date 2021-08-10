All smiles for students at Blue Coat after ‘most difficult of years’

IT was all smiles as students and parents celebrated a fantastic set of A Level results at Blue Coat despite the ‘most difficult of years’.

Nine students – Nahian Ahmed, Josh Brown, Hannah Crabb, Josh Edwards, Amelia Handley, Jenifer Kelly, Caitlin McGraw, Georgia Southern and Sophie Temesi achieved A* grades in all their subjects.

Headteacher Rob Higgins said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcomes that our young people have achieved.

“This year has been the most difficult of years for all of our students but they have never given up; they have kept working and kept going throughout incredibly challenging circumstances and as a result, they have all achieved the grades that they deserve, and ones they have earned.

“Our students have also been well supported by their families and their staff who have all gone above and beyond over the last 18 months to provide our young people with the levels of care, support guidance and nurture they have needed.

“I am incredibly proud of all of our students and also our wider school community for how we have all worked together to ensure the best possible outcomes for all of our young people.

“They are now off to some of the most prestigious universities, courses and apprenticeships across the country, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Jenifer Kelly, who achieved three A* grades, is going to read History at Trinity College, Oxford. She set up and ran a literature club at Blue Coat Sixth Form to help share her passion for reading.

In her spare time Jen listens to history podcasts, reads History Magazines as well as visiting museums and historical places of interest, and is keen cycler.

Nahian Ahmed achieved three A* grades and will be going to study Medicine at King’s College London.

Twins Georgia and Francesca Southern achieved 5A* and 1 A grade between them. Francesca will be studying architecture at Liverpool University and Georgia will be studying Psychology at Leeds University.

