THINGS are about to get creative in a Saddleworth village.

That’s because Springhead will be having a weekend full of arts and crafts on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29.

There will be an exhibition and sale in the community centre on Ashes Lane from 10am to 4pm on both days.

This includes exhibits and demonstrations from Springhead Art Group, Let’s Piece it Together, CB Knits and She Sheds@Springhead.

The cafe will also be open serving tea and biscuits.

