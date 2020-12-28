Aspect IT: Ensure your IT systems are ready for 2021

By Peter Dorotiak, Director

IF you were to ask any small business owner how 2020 was for them, you will probably receive a somewhat muted response. This was the year that Covid-19 affected so many lives and hit small businesses for six.

Businesses hurriedly implemented a lot of new solutions to enable home working and video conferencing. However, as 2020 draws to a close, it is time to review the technology in your small business as it may need updating for 2021.

Here are our top four areas that businesses had to quickly address in 2020 and how they may change in 2021:

1. Remote working: This became the new norm in 2020 and will inevitably extend in 2021 and beyond. If you are a small business owner, then you should consider planning for and investing in a long-term, secure, and robust remote home-working solution.

2. Cyber security: A new term used early in 2020 was “cyber-pandemic” and it is used to describe how cyber criminals are using the pandemic to prey on people’s fears.

When many employees began working from home, there was an increase in hacking attempts, fake websites, phishing emails, and ransomware demands. We recommend that all businesses review their cyber security and home-working procedures.

3. Voice over IP (VoIP): VoIP was a fantastic service for small businesses to have in 2020. It enabled employees to use their work phone from anywhere that had an internet connection. If your small business does not have VoIP, then consider implementing it in 2021.

4. Digital marketing: When businesses had to close their doors, it was imperative they stayed in touch with their customers. Digital marketing was arguably the best way of doing this and staying relevant.

This trend is likely to continue in 2021 and small businesses should consider investing in online marketing, improving their websites, or creating booking systems to help streamline their sales potentials.

