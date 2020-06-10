Aspect IT: How are you keeping in touch with your clients?

By Peter Dorotiak, Director at Aspect IT

DURING this lockdown, many businesses have scaled back their activities or even suspended trading.

As the UK government begins to ease lockdown restrictions, businesses are planning to re-open in June. But there are still numerous businesses, including the hospitality trade, that will not be fully re-opening until July or even later.

If you have not been keeping in touch with your clients during the lockdown, now is the perfect time to start.

Why should I keep in touch? Because every business needs clients. And on the flip side, your clients are probably missing you, whatever sector you are in. Therefore, you must stay at the forefront of their minds so when the lockdown fully ends and your business re-opens, they think of you first. Do not neglect the relationship you have with your clients but also do not “sell, sell, sell” as it will probably receive a muted response.

Here are our top three tips to keep in touch with your clients:

1. Email Newsletters

This is a very low-cost method of conveying your message as there are lots of online services available to send professional email newsletters. Set your goal, design the newsletter, and maintain a consistent style and send frequency, but keep the content interesting and useful.

2. Use social media

Social media is an excellent way to keep in touch with clients. Regular posts about future offers, when you are re-opening, and useful tips or advice specific to your industry would ensure you maintain a conversation with your clients.

3. Send them something!

Many businesses have promotional products, corporate gifts, or you could even make up special care packs for your industry, for example, if you’re in the food or hospitality industry, you could send samples of your best selling products.

