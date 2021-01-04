Back on the road! The traffic and transport committee returns

COMMUNITY associations are invited to return to the debating table now a Saddleworth Parish Council committee is back on the map.

The Traffic and Transport sub committee’s meeting earlier this month – held via Zoom – was the first for 12 months.

New chair Cllr John Battye has replaced Saddleworth North councillor George Hulme, who stood down as chair but remains on the committee.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, January 20 at 6.30pm.

For further information or to attend, email the Parish Council clerk: sharon@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

