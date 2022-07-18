Batting duo star in cricket win

THE Saddleworth School Year 8 cricket team progressed to the semi-finals of the Oldham Schools’ Cup with a five-wicket victory against Oasis Academy in sweltering heat at Uppermill CC.
Oasis opened the batting and set a formidable target of 99-5 in their allotted 18 overs.
Saddleworth responded superbly thanks to a quickfire 41 runs from Oliver Bebbington.
Oliver was ably supported by skipper Noah Price as their 62-run partnership laid the platform for the triumph as the made 100-5 in only 14 overs.
The winning runs came courtesy of Stanley Simpson who scored 11 not out to ensure it was Saddleworth that made it through to the last four.