Batting duo star in cricket win

THE Saddleworth School Year 8 cricket team progressed to the semi-finals of the Oldham Schools’ Cup with a five-wicket victory against Oasis Academy in sweltering heat at Uppermill CC.

Oasis opened the batting and set a formidable target of 99-5 in their allotted 18 overs.

Saddleworth responded superbly thanks to a quickfire 41 runs from Oliver Bebbington.

Oliver was ably supported by skipper Noah Price as their 62-run partnership laid the platform for the triumph as the made 100-5 in only 14 overs.

The winning runs came courtesy of Stanley Simpson who scored 11 not out to ensure it was Saddleworth that made it through to the last four.

