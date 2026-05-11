Bell rings again at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre as theatre tradition returns

THE sound of the famous theatre bell is once again echoing around Delph after its return to the Millgate Arts Centre was warmly welcomed by residents and performers.

The clock tower bell, which sits atop the Millgate Arts Centre and had chimed across the village for more than a century, had been silenced for several years following a noise complaint.

It is now ringing out once more, sounding on the hour from 7am until 10pm, after local residents shared their approval for its return.

The bell has long been associated with the venue and its rich theatre history, traditionally signalling the start of productions and performances at the community arts centre.

Ian Shepherd, chairman of the arts centre, said: “After several years gathering dust, we have received funding to service the clock and got it running again.

“The Cumbria Clock Company engineer visited today.

“Chimes will operate from 7am until 10pm only, to comply with environmental health requirements.

Its return has sparked excitement among volunteers, audiences and members of the local theatre community, many of whom see it as an important part of the building’s identity and heritage.

The Millgate Arts Centre remains at the heart of arts and culture in Saddleworth, hosting theatre productions, live music, comedy, film screenings and community events throughout the year.

Based in the centre of Delph, the venue is home to the Saddleworth Players and continues to attract audiences from across the area and beyond.