Berry adds to list of centuries

CRICKETER Mark Berry, Greenfield’s second-team captain, scored an early-season century.

It came in the annual friendly for the North West Over-40s against Lancashire Over-60s.

Berry, 54, who will again represent Lancashire Over-50s this summer, hit 101 not out in the rain-affected match at Littleborough.

It was a knock to remember for Greenfield-based Berry who calculates he has scored about 15 centuries during his playing days.

The opening batsman describes the two most memorable hundreds for Uppermill at Delph, who had outstanding South African Pierre Joubert as professional, on Whit Friday and for Prestwich against Woodhouses in the Lancashire County League’s Walkden Cup final.

When it comes for the four years representing Lancashire Over-50s, Berry’s highest score was 77 against Scotland.

“It was named man of the match and the prize, a Scottish Monopoly set which is still in the garage unopened,” he joked.

Berry, whose highest score has been 147, began his playing days at Cheetham Hill in the now defunct Manchester Association.

He had a couple of years at Prestwich in the Lancashire County League and then two decades at Uppermill before joining Greenfield three years ago to captain the second team.

Berry was twice a final loser in the Saddleworth League’s Tanner Cup but lifted the second team’s Moore Cup.

He will be lining up alongside two other local players in the Lancashire Over-50s side, Saddleworth captain Steven Howard and former Delph batsman Graeme Simpson who now stars for Shaw.

