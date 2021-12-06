Bin collections as normal this Christmas and New Year across Oldham

THIS year there will be no changes – weather permitting – to bin collections over Christmas and the New Year across Oldham.

This is due to Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day all falling on the weekend.

If your bins are due for collection on the Bank holidays – Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December and Monday 3 January – put them out for collection as normal.

To check your bin collection days https://www.oldham.gov.uk/binchecker

After the festive period you can get rid of your Christmas tree in several ways.

You can put it in your green bin – just chop it into small pieces, remove the wooden block from the base of the tree as this is too big to be composted, and take off any lights and decorations.

Alternatively, take it to your local tip or to one of the following recycling ‘drop off’ points from December 29 until January 31:

Higher Memorial Park (car park), Joseph Street, Failsworth (open dawn until dusk)

Royton Park (car park) off Bleasdale Street, Royton. Anytime access

Werneth Park (car park) off Frederick Street, Werneth (open dawn until dusk)

Churchill Playing Fields (car park), Wellington Road, Greenfield. Anytime access.

All your Christmas cards, wrapping paper and cardboard packaging can be recycled using your blue bins or recycling bags.

If you have things that are too big to fit in your bin, you can:

Take them to Arkwright Street Waste and Recycling Centre, Oldham, OL9 9LZ – for free. Or to find your nearest tip, visit www.recycle4greatermanchester.com

Arrange for them to be collected by Bulky Bobs. To book a collection call us on 0161 770 6644.

