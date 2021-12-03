Birdies and turkeys at Saddleworth Golf Club

CHRISTMAS is approaching with turkey competitions being held at Saddleworth Golf Club.

The opening turkey shoot was a bogey competition which was won by Mark Dunning and Stuart Chamberlain with a score of eight up against the course thanks to Stuart whose sank some important putts.

Runners-up were Bernard Andrew and Tad Knebel (7up) on the card from third-placed Richard Cotton and Philip Ramsker.

There was also a turkey Sunningdale in which the last-minute pairing of John Barnes and Andy Earlam recorded the lowest score with 68.

But as the professional cannot win a club competition, victory went to Jon Barnes and Andy Royale, also with 68. Andy was a late replacement for John Moon who had dropped out.

Runners-up were Jack Bradbury and Josh Pegler (69) on the card from Andy Dunster and Jonny Givvons.

Winner of a bottle competition, a four-ball medal, were Stephen Appleby and Simon Halliwell (62) on the card from Mike Jackson and Bryn Parfitt. Third were Adam Rowbotham and Adam Pritchard (63).

Victory in a four-ball betterball medal went to Charles Nicholson and Ian Cavanagh (62) while second were Ashley Dearden and Michael Norbiry (63) on the card from Jack Bradbury and Stuart Muller.

Jeff Howarth and John Powell amassed 49 points in the rain and wind to triumph in a four-ball betterball Stableford.

Runners-up were Adam McKenna and Iain Cash (46) while third place went to Mike Ralph and Sean Mooney (45).

Jack Bradbury and Stuart Muller amassed 47 points for victory in a four-ball betterball Stableford.

Runners-up were Roy Dobson and Steve Appleby (45) on the card from Andy Dunster and Ashley Dearden.

Neil Bamford collected 40 points to win a singles Stableford from runner-up Pete Durrans (39) and Mike Cocker (38) who was third.

Another singles Stableford produced victory for Les Thompson (44) from runner-up Neil Mooney (43). Third was Tony McNamara (42) on the card from Terry Walsh.

Paul S Brammer collected 39 points in a singles Stableford to win on the card from second-placed Frank Fielding and Dean McKenna who was third.

WOMEN’S SECTION

Julie Jackson won a 12-hole Stableford which was part of the Winter League after scoring 27 points.

Runner-up was Liz Pugh (26) while third place went to Fiona Hesten (23).

A greensome Stableford produced a win for Sandra Hague and Julie Jackson (39) on the card from second-placed Jenny Knight and Jean Lowe.

Winner of a 12-hole turkey Stableford was Jane Wild (30) from second-placed Dawn White (26) and Jean Dervan (25) who was third.

• GANTON, ranked Yorkshre’s top golf course, was the venue for the first event of Saddleworth’s Winter Series.

The winners were Phil Ramsker who partnered professional Haydn McCullen, the pair finished with a very impressive 44 points and took top spot by four points from runners up, Saddleworth professional Andy Earlam and Andy Dunster on 40 points with Allan Entwistle and Phil Stevenson third with 36.

The next event is at St Anne’s Old Links on Friday, December 3, the event is a pro-am with 10 groups playing with a PGA professional in every group.

There are further events the events at Fleetwood on January 21 and Blackpool North Shore February 11.

