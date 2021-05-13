Bittersweet hello at Oldham Old Town Hall

THE last few months have been a little bitter for everyone… so it’s definitely time to enjoy something sweet.

Why not treat yourself to ‘Bittersweet’, a dessert and café restaurant offering mouth-watering desserts, waffles, milkshakes, healthy breakfasts, coffee and savoury plates.

The restaurant, based at Oldham’s Old Town Hall in Parliament Square, has a relaxing family friendly atmosphere and is looking forward to welcoming customers in now lockdown restrictions are easing.

“Lockdown was hard – however, we decided to take the opportunity to grow our brand, expand our tasty menu and work on the stunning interior of our restaurant,” they said.

“We have worked tirelessly creating delicious new recipes from yummy Wurgers, our crispy, fluffy waffles through to our premium, creamy milkshakes.

“We are over the moon to be safely serving our customers from our incredible outdoor setting and we are most certainly excited to let the good times roll.”

Dr Rufzan Bibi, their founder, added: “The sun is shining, people are back out, and we can’t wait to have people sitting inside, especially after being empty for so many months.”

During lockdown, the restaurant continued serving customers as they launched an online delivery service so people could enjoy their favourite bit of sweet in the comfort of their home.

They continued: “It’s great to be back doing what we do best – creating mouth-watering dishes and magical desserts – but it’s even better seeing customer’s delight as they tuck into their favourite food.

“Expect warm welcomes, friendly service, a family atmosphere, a fabulous setting but most of all captivatingly delicious dishes and desserts.”

Whether you want an old favourite like sticky toffee pudding or are looking to try something new, the menu has something for everyone, including 27 ice cream flavours, from mocha coffee bean through to millionaire shortbread.

Dr Bibi added: “The historic Town Hall has undergone an impressive facelift, perfectly intertwining the building’s opulent original features with modern architectural design, the result being an impressive and unique setting, where Bittersweet is perfectly at home.

“We have taken great care and attention creating an exceptional setting to delight our customers’ senses and complement our fun new menu.

“We are certain people will love the Bittersweet experience and more so our irresistible food, desserts and drinks.”

Book your visit now by calling 0161 628 2211 or go online: enjoybittersweet.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

