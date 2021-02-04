Bomb squad declares item found under car in Oldham as ‘no threat to public’

BOMB squad officers were called out after a ‘suspicious item’ was discovered underneath a car.

The technical team arrived at Arkwright Street in Oldham just before 1.30pm on Thursday, February 4.

Investigations were conducted and a cordon has been implemented, with businesses in the area being evacuated.

A Greater Manchester Police statement said:

“Shortly before 1.30pm today (Thursday 4 February 2020), police were called to Arkwright Street in Chadderton to reports that a suspicious item had been found underneath a car.

“EOD have made an assessment and the device has been confirmed as non-suspicious and there is no risk to the public.

“The cordon will be lifted shortly.”

