Bomb squad declares item found under car in Oldham as ‘no threat to public’

Gemma Carter February 4, 2021 No Comments

BOMB squad officers were called out after a ‘suspicious item’ was discovered underneath a car.

The technical team arrived at Arkwright Street in Oldham just before 1.30pm on Thursday, February 4.

Investigations were conducted and a cordon has been implemented, with businesses in the area being evacuated.

Bomb Squad on Arkwright Street, Oldham

A Greater Manchester Police statement said:

“Shortly before 1.30pm today (Thursday 4 February 2020), police were called to Arkwright Street in Chadderton to reports that a suspicious item had been found underneath a car.

“EOD have made an assessment and the device has been confirmed as non-suspicious and there is no risk to the public.

“The cordon will be lifted shortly.”

 

