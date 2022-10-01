Brothers’ running challenge in memory of their mother

BROTHERS Ben and Joe Dewhirst, former Waterhead Warriors juniors, are taking part in a marathon fundraising effort in memory of their mother Jude.

The pair, who each live in Moorside, are running 5K each day for 55 days, the significance being Jude lost her battle against cancer in May aged 55.

They also set a target of raising £555 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice who cared for Jude in her final days as well as raising awareness of its work.

But the fundraising has gone beyond the wildest dreams of the brothers with £2,700 pledged.

The brothers run the same 5K route from Dr Kershaw’s Hospice each day, but they are rarely alone.

Ben, a crew manager at Chadderton Fire Station, said: “Out of more than 40 runs, Joe and I have only been on our own once.

“Waterhead Warriors Under-10, U14s and open-age teams have all joined us as have different watches from Chadderton, Oldham and Rochdale Fire Stations.

“My dad Rod has walked some of the 5Ks and my daughter has joined us on her bike.”

Ben, 33, who used to play second row, said: “Dr Kershaw’s looked after mum so well and took the weight off our shoulders.

“We wanted to do something to raise awareness of their work as they are a volunteer-led charity and raise some money.”

In fact, Ben and Joe, 31, as associate practitioner at Spire Hospital, Manchester, will be doing an extra 56th run.

Ben explained: “We were due to finish on September 16 which is a Friday, but the volunteers offered to open the café on the Saturday so we can celebrate.

“Mum would have been 56 last month so it ties in nicely with what would have been her birthday.”

You can contribute to Ben and Joe’s challenge at justgiving.com/bendewhirst555

