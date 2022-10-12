Busy calendar for Saddleworth WI

INTERESTING and fun speakers, demonstrations, discussions, social events and trips are all on the calendar for Saddleworth Women’s Institute members.

Women of all ages are welcome at the monthly members meetings at Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield on the first Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm, with a varied programme of speakers booked for the months ahead.

August’s speaker Baerbel Grayson grew up not far from the Berlin Wall in West Germany and told the group how she cried with relief when the wall came down. She had family and friends in East Germany and how life was so different after.

Also Baerbel taught at the Blue Coat School and one of the group’s members was in her class. They had a lovely time chatting about trips to Germany.



In September, the WI welcomes Babs Bray, A-Z of De-Clutter. Babs had always enjoyed cleaning and keeping a tidy home. After working cleaning offices early on in her career, she set up her own business.

She soon had 75 regular commercial and domestic clients. Babs subsequently sold the business.

She now focuses on helping people declutter and enjoys showing her clients the benefits gained by getting rid of ‘stuff’.

She has written a book The A-Z of Declutter, the proceeds of which go to her daughter’s charity, The Lily-Jo Project.

In October the WI welcomes Father Philip Sumner from Oldham Interfaith Forum.

Members also enjoy varied interests through their various sub groups and events team.

The Book Group has chosen a wide range of books for 2022 and members meet once a month at the Conservative Club in Uppermill for a lively discussion about the book of the month and to put the world to rights.

The talented Craft Group recently produced some fantastic macrame hanging planters. Card making was held August and there are more projects planned for the coming months.

The Lunch Group enjoyed a trip to The Three Crowns in August. What better way to spend a couple of hours than having a lovely lunch in the company of friends!

The Gardening Group has taken up the challenge of entering the WI Garden design competition in a section of the Parish Centre yard in Uppermill. The garden was entered in Saddleworth in Bloom and won Highly Commended.

They are now entering the National WI Huxley Cup which is supported by the RSPB gardening competition.

The Photo Group is a WhatsApp group with different themes each month and has been a great success.

The Events team are always busy organising outings. A river cruise and wine tasting at The White Hart in July was enjoyed by the members and coming soon is a visit to Southport Flower Show and a Cocktails and Canapes evening at Saddleworth Cookery School.

A date for your diary is the Autumn fair on Saturday, October 15 at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, Uppermill. There will be a café and lots of early Christmas shopping.

• Saddleworth WI has a full programme of activities planned for 2022. To find out more or join in, visit www.saddleworthwi.com or Facebook page or email them for details: saddleworthwi.secretary@gmail.com

