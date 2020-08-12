Bye bye heatwave: Saddleworth weather

AUGUSTt didn’t start well but it certainly heated up and felt a lot more like summer even with the localised thundery downpours.

Most people to the southeast of the Midlands, have been having a heatwave for over a week now. We only hit heatwave status on Monday as we touched the 25°C threshold and remained in that for the two days that followed, but it is now coming to an end. It’s been far too humid for my liking (head is pounding) and even though it will be getting cooler, it will still be quite muggy.

**Don’t forget your sun-cream – UV levels still high**

Thursday: It’s looking a mostly cloudy start with sunny spells developing during the day. Less hot and a nice breeze developing. It’s looking mostly dry with the risk of thunderstorms quite low, but never say never. Max 25°C

Friday: Cloud will spill in from the east but will slowly break up during the day. Bright or sunny spells best in the west. Again, a small risk of a thunderstorm but it’s looking mostly dry. Humid and a little cooler. Max 23°C

Weekend: Scattered showers and a touch humid.

Saturday: A lot of cloud-cover but a few bright spells will sneak through. Generally a drier picture but isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Max 21°C

Sunday: Sunshine and showers, again some thundery, with the chance of showers more likely than yesterday. Max 20°C

Outlook: Bright or sunny spells and with mostly light winds the showers will be slow-moving. Temperatures back to average (18-20°C).

July 2020 Stats

Max 31.6°C (31st)

Min 7.2°C (12th)

Av. 14.1°C

Av. Dew Pt 10.9°C

Wettest 18.4mm (27th)

Av. Humidity 82%

Av. Barometer 1016 hPa

Max Gust 34.5 mph (5th)

Av. Wind Direction W

Rain 103.8mm (130% of average)

Rain Registered Days 24

Dry Days 7

