Call for community to pledge to Mahdlo Youth Zone’s Get Back In The Zone Campaign

THE chairman of Mahdlo Youth Zone is calling for the community to help young people across the borough by making a pledge to its Get Back In The Zone Campaign.

The charity is aiming to raise £50,000 for the centre, on Egerton Street in Oldham, and a group of loyal friends has agreed to match donations pound for pound.

Local businesses and individuals are being encouraged to pledge their support along with local fundraisers such as Barrowthonman’s Garden Half Marathon and Ruth Major’s 2.6 Challenge.

Donations and pledges made before August 21, 2020 and paid by October 31, 2020 will be matched.

Chairman Chris Wareing said, “This is an incredible one-time gesture to help us raise a total of £100,000 and we need you to stand alongside us more than ever.

“The money donated will be used to help young people ‘Get Back in the Zone’ to access the activities and support they need and to help us get ‘Get Back on the Road’, replacing our minibus that was stolen last month.

“I say to anyone who has supported us, who has thought about fundraising for Mahdlo or giving to our cause, now is the time to stand together.

“Now more than ever, young people need us all to be there for them. The coming months provide much uncertainty but Mahdlo is a pillar of support that they can rely on.

“Our doors are slowly reopening, and through small groups of young people that are coming back into the building, laughter and excitement are being heard.”

Lucy Lees, Deputy Chief Executive, added: “Mahdlo has been given a rare opportunity over the next 15 days. Any gift, pledge or donation can be matched pound for pound, so your support has the potential to do twice the amount of good.

“The pledges and donations of the Oldham community at this time, be they big or small, will have a direct impact on the lives of every young person Mahdlo works with.

“Over the course of lockdown, Mahdlo has had more than 4,500 contacts with Oldham’s youth and offered vital support to our vulnerable young people and their families. Help us continue to be there for them through lockdown and beyond.”

To pledge your support email fundraising@mahdloyz.org or pledge online: https://tinyurl.com/y4lv5f6u

Mahdlo is a state-of-the-art youth zone for eight to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). Open seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year, it offers an exciting range of activities and opportunities that all young people from across Oldham can access for just 50p as a member. Find out more on their website: www.mahdloyz.org

Share this story: Tweet





Print

