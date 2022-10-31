Call to look into reopening Diggle Station

COUNCILLORS are being urged to get the Government consider re-opening a train station in Saddleworth to boost the area’s links.

Greenfield is the only place in the Oldham borough from where rail passengers can travel.

Now Conservative representatives will demand action from the local authority to act by pressing the need for a better rail network to politicians in Westminster.

Part of that is asking them to think about reopening the station at Diggle, which has been closed since 1968.

Oldham Council’s full council meeting on Wednesday will be told of the request by Cllrs Lewis Quigg and Dave Arnott.

In their motion, they state: “Oldham has poor transport links, not helped by the fact that unlike neighbouring Rochdale which maintained its five train stations, and introduced the Metrolink, Oldham ripped out its rail links for the Metrolink, with Greenfield station officially being Oldham’s sole station.

“Despite the Borough being the gateway to the Pennines, Oldham has failed to capitalise on that unique position leaving us overly dependent on the economic tides of Manchester rather than opening opportunities to West Yorkshire and beyond.

“As the council focuses its regeneration projects on Oldham town centre, there is considerable disquiet in the districts where they feel abandoned and neglected.”

They will also call on council chief executive Harry Catherall to request a meeting with the Department of Transport and relevant Oldham Council cabinet member to seek extra funding for improved transport.

They will also ask him to put to them the possibility of exploring the options of reopening existing railway stations such as those at Diggle in Saddleworth and at Middleton Junction in Chadderton.

Another option is to look into a new Oldham line which ‘connects to Oldham, Manchester and West Yorkshire for both freight and passenger services which can service the borough more widely.’

Diggle station, on Sam Road, was first earmarked for closure in the Beeching Report of 1963 and eventually shut five years later.

There have been attempts to get it reopened before, with local councillor Garth Harkness presenting a petition in 2012.

However, Transport for Greater Manchester said it was considered in 2001 and 2005 but the financial argument did not back up the demand.

10 years ago, it was again decided not to reopen it, with the argument that more than three quarters of people who would use it would use Greenfield.

However, Dr Richard Knowles, former Mayor of Oldham, said: “Since 1968, there has been a lot of house building in Diggle and the population has nearly doubled.

“A new station in Diggle would be a welcome boost for residents and especially for commuters, not just from Diggle but also from Dobcross, Delph and Denshaw as well as from parts of Uppermill to Huddersfield and Leeds as well as to Manchester.

“Diggle Station is also well placed for hikers to access the Pennine Way.”

