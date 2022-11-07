Celebrate Emmaus Mossley’s silver jubilee at the big birthday bonanza

EMMAUS Mossley is celebrating their Silver Jubilee with a birthday bonanza of epic proportions!

Originally scheduled for September 17, the Emmaus Mossley 25th Birthday Carnival will now take place on Saturday, November 12

To help celebrate in style, the charity based in Longlands Mill have teamed up with carnival experts Global Grooves who are based at The Vale.

Together, they have assembled a carnival band who will develop a new performance as a centrepiece to the day’s celebrations.

The 25th Birthday Carnival event will include full programme of activities to keep all ages entertained throughout the day. There will be giant puppets, live music, tasty food and drinks, activities for kids, and a charity tombola.

Join in the festivities in carnival-themed fancy dress for your chance to win a £25 gift voucher.

All corners of the Emmaus Mossley Second-hand Superstore will be stocked with great value goods, themed areas and unique displays.

From furniture, collectables and fashion, to books, vinyl and bric-a-brac, you’ll have all sorts of second-hand treasures to find.

You will be the first to see this year’s Christmas-themed display, with lots of pre-loved festive items and stocking fillers available.

There will also be talks and tours of the community building, highlighting the rich history of Longlands Mill and Emmaus Mossley.

The Emmaus Mossley 25th Birthday Carnival will take place on Saturday, November 12, 10am-4pm, at Emmaus Mossley, Longlands Mill, Queen Street, Mossley OL5 9AH.

For more information call 01457 838608 or email info@emmausmossley.org.uk

