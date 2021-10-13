Chairman supports local charities and causes

A BUSY calendar of fundraising events is helping to raise much-needed money for local charities and causes.

Cllr Barbara Beeley, chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council, and her charity committee are organising events from fashion shows to boat trips over the next few months.

September saw two events take place to raise money for Cllr Beeley’s chosen charities – Different Strokes and Water Aid – as well as local charities and groups.

There was a ladies fashion show and pop-up shop at the Civic Hall in Uppermill, offering guests the chance to shop their favourite high street clothing brands at 50 per cent off or more.

As well as the colourful catwalk put on by Colours, there were refreshments and great prizes to be won on the raffle.

Then the chairman’s Buffet Lunch, also held at the Civic Hall in Uppermill, saw guests enjoy food as well as a talk from Austin Willett, CEO of Different Strokes.

About 40 guests enjoyed the excellent buffet courtesy of Old Mill House Catering.

An informative talk was given via a Zoom link by Mr Willett about the work the charity does with young stroke survivors, some of whom were told they were too young to have had a stroke, but this has proved not the case.

The charity provides information, support and a network for the survivors to speak to others who have had a similar experience.

The afternoon finished with a raffle and a good chat over tea and coffee.

The next fundraising events are a Flea Market on Sunday, October 10 at the Civic Hall in Uppermill from 10am to 3pm.

Then there is an early Christmas shopping trip to Cheshire Oaks on Thursday, November 4. Tickets cost £12 and are available by ringing Barbara on 0161 652 0930.

