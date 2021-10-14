Challenging start for Diggle FC

DIGGLE FC’S two senior teams have endured challenging starts to their Huddersfield League campaigns.

The first team sits second bottom after posting one win and one draw from its first seven games in division one.

They beat Slaithwaite 4-2 and drew 2-2 against Shelley.

The second team has also recorded only one win from seven league matches in reserve division one, 3-2 at Netherton Reserves.

The success came after a 13-4 loss at Berry Brow Reserves and 7-0 defeat to Linthwaite Athletic Reserves earlier in the campaign.

Diggle are also fielding five teams at junior level and they kicked off their campaigns for the first time in early September, playing in the East Manchester Junior Football League at ages Under-7, U8 and U12.

The U8s were invited to play at Spotland, the home of Rochdale FC, during the half time interval at a recent game after qualifying through a summer tournament. It proved to be a fantastic experience for the young Digglers, who drew 2-2 against their opponents.

The club also hosted a family fun day at Boarshurst Band Club which proved a great success in integrating the junior and senior sections and their families.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Diggle FC at either senior or junior level can email Richard Devy dickdev150@gmail.com or Danny Cheetham Danny.cheetham86@gmail.com

