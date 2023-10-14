Change to latest French film screening in Oldham

THERE has been a change to the schedule for Little French Cinema’s final screening of the season.

Due to licensing issues, the group can no longer show Le Boucher – The Butcher and will instead screen Que la Bête Meure – This Man Must Die.

The 1969 film, which is also directed by Claude Chabrol, will be shown at 7pm on Thursday, November 2, in the performance space of Oldham Library.

The film, which is nearly two hours long, stars Michel Duchaussoy, Caroline Cellier and Jean Yanne.

When his young son is killed in a hit-and-run accident, Charles Thenier resolves to hunt down and murder the killer. By chance, Thenier makes the acquaintance of an actress, Helène Lanson, who was in the car at the time of the accident. He then meets Helène’s brother-in-law, Paul Decourt, a truly horrible individual.

The screening will be in partnership with the Alliance Française, whose members can take advantage of two tickets for the price of one.

They should purchase one ticket through Eventbrite and phone 07742 982632 to reserve the free ticket.

A limited number of tickets will also be available on the door for £5 in cash only.

As the film has been changed at short notice, Little French Cinema says refunds will be given in full to any ticket holder no longer wishing to attend.

The Little French Cinema is a voluntary group supported by Oldham Library, Action Together and the Alliance Française of Manchester.

Films are shown in French with English subtitles.

