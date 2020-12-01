Chapel Road due to re-open after water main repairs

A KEY road linking Uppermill and Greenfield is scheduled to re-open tomorrow (Wednesday, December 2) after extensive work by United Utilities.

The length of Chapel Road has been closed at its junctions with Chew Valley Road and Oldham Road for water main repairs.

Work was due to be completed by November 25 but a spokesperson for UU has now confirmed contractors are almost ready to leave the site.

“We have been repairing a leak on a high-pressure water main and had to close the road unfortunately due to the size of the area that was damaged by the water,” said the spokesperson.

“The good news is that the resurfacing will be finished today, and we expect to reopen the road tomorrow.”

