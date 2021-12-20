Christmas celebrations for Saddleworth Carers Group

THERE was festive fun and cheer as Saddleworth Carers held their annual Christmas party.

About 65 people – including members, their family and friends and special guests, filled the Sacred Heart church hall in Uppermill for the occasion.

There was entertainment such as songs and readings from members of Sing for Pleasure, a raffle and mouth-watering hot buffet.

Cllr Barbara Beeley, chair of Saddleworth Parish Council, said: “This is my first Christmas party of the year and it’s a really good one.

“I came two years ago and was really pleased to be invited back. It’s been brilliant.”

Mick and Liam from Home Instead Senior Care Dr Eamon O’Daly, Pauline O’Daly and Cllr Barbara Beeley Guests from Muirfield, who have been attending for six years Les and Vera Butterworth

Dr Eamon O’Daly, chair of the group, explained that attendance at the group’s sessions has been great since they re-opened in September, with some new members joining though some have sadly been lost.

The group meets on the second and fourth Friday of every month at 10am at the Sacred Heart church hall in Uppermill.

The sessions are open to anyone with dementia and their carers, and include a full programme of activities and guests as well as a free lunch.

For more information, call Dr Eamon O’Daly on 01457 810614.

