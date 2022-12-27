Christmas Day Dovestone operation for mountain rescue team

NOT EVEN Christmas Day meant members of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team could put their feet up and relax – they were called upon once again.

For a festive walk for friends turned into them being at the centre of a rescue operation not long after the King’s Speech.

One of the group became separated, wet and cold and fell into Chew Brook.

Even though police found where he was with the National Police Air Service helicopter and officers on the ground, they needed help in getting him to safety – so OMRT was called out to assist.

The Greenfield-based team, 13 personnel who were out for one hour 45 minutes, despatched a fast party and found his friends trying to walk off the hill while making their way to the casualty.

Rob Tortoishell, OMRT’s leader, said: “They were put into one of the team’s Land Rovers to warm up while the rest of the team members continued to the casualty.

“He was escorted to the safety of one of our team vehicles for an assessment, before being taken back to base to get warmed up and handed over to North West Ambulance Service for onward transport to hospital for further checks.

“This was a great example of inter-agency working to find the best outcome for the casualty.

“And a huge thank you to the member of the public who gave us mince pies and biscuits at Dovestone car park.

“It is the second year in a row we have had a callout on Christmas Day.

“While we don’t mind turning out no matter when it is, we are hoping it isn’t the start of a new annual tradition!”

