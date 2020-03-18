Church service and celebration for David ‘The Doc’ Atherton cancelled

THE church service and celebration event in memory of David ‘The Doc’ Atherton have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Atherton sadly passed away suddenly on March 5, aged 74 years, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Glenys, loving Dad to Andrew, Philip, Danny and David. Also a much loved Father-in-Law, Grandad, Brother, Uncle, Doctor and friend to many.

His funeral was scheduled to take place on Friday, March 27 but the Atherton family has confirmed only the committal will go ahead.

No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Bright Futures School c/o Pogson & Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, Saddleworth OL3 5NT to whom all enquiries should be made: 01457 872149.

The family said: “Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, we have unfortunately had to cancel the church service at St. Chad’s church, Uppermill and the celebration at the Civic Hall, Uppermill.

“The Committal at Dukinfield will still take place at 12pm on Friday, March 27.

“For those who still wish to attend, we would welcome your support. However, we completely understand if you wish to refrain from doing so.

“The funeral party will leave our family home around 11.30am, travel through Greenfield and Mossley before arriving at Dukinfield.

“It is our intention to hold a celebration in memory of ‘The Doc’ at a later date, once restrictions are more relaxed.

“We would like to welcome you to join us in such celebration in the near future, for which we will share details in due course.

“We hope that you all understand that this decision has not come easy, nor has it been taken lightly, but hope and trust that you understand.

“Please raise a glass or two on Friday for David.

“We would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to the many people who have taken the time to pass on their best wishes, support, as well as sharing their wonderful memories of such a great man. It really has been a great comfort to all the family.”

