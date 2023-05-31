Colourful commemorative well dressing in Greenfield celebrates King’s Coronation

AN ANCIENT tradition has been kept alive thanks to kind-hearted residents of Saddleworth.

And the commemorative plaque erected in Greenfield celebrating King’s Coronation would surely receive royal approval.

Volunteers from Street Scene Greenfield Group created the eye-catching display, which is attached to the planter on Chew Valley Road.

The colourful creation includes 60 kilograms of clay as well as small stones, peppercorns and black-eyed peas.

Well dressing is a summer custom practised in rural England in which wells, springs or other water sources are decorated with designs created from flower petals.

This year’s artistic creation features the Royal crown and King Charles’ III cypher.

A donation for the project was made by the Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association (GGRA).

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

