Column: Break A Leg earns its Brass

THE BREAK A Leg column has finally got some Brass – but we are not talking the monetary kind.

In this latest edition, Ian Cheeseman speaks to Russell Richardson, one of the stars of the latest production of Brassed Off before it launches just up the road in Bolton

IF EVER there was a stage show that would appeal to the brass band-loving folk of the area, it is Brassed Off.

That said, you do not have to be from where the Whit Walks and annual contests are such a significant date in everyone’s diaries.

In fact, you do not even have to be a fan of brass bands.

Brassed Off started life as a 1996 British comedy starring Ewan McGregor, Pete Postlethwaite, Tara Fitzgerald and the great Sue Johnston.

It is the story of the troubles faced by a colliery brass band following the closure of the pit, based on the struggles of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

My own knowledge of brass bands largely comes from a former colleague of mine, John Maines, who presented a radio show about the genre when I was at the BBC, my friend Dave Chapman, whose passion for ‘banding’ is amazing and my son, who was in the school brass band when he was in juniors.

They were so good, they qualified to play in the schools’ prom at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which was a proud moment for the family.

One of the pieces the band played was Concierto de Aranjuez, which is more commonly known as Orange Juice.

A stage version of Brassed Off pays a visit to Bolton’s wonderful Octagon Theatre from September 5-28.

If you have never visited the Octagon, let me tell you it is well worth the effort.

If you pre-book, you can even eat in their reasonably priced onsite restaurant or snack in the bar before enjoying the show.

I recently chatted to one of the cast, Russell Richardson, who plays Danny.

He said: “It’s set in 1994, it’s joyous. The brass band music is fantastic and the characters you meet are going through all kinds of angst.

“They have worries about unemployment and paying their bills. My character Danny, who is retired, is worried about losing the music he loves.

“It’s sad, it’s funny, it’s joyous, all in one evening. Five members of the cast actually play the brass band instruments, augmented by seven other players.

“Although ‘Orange Juice’ is in the film, it’s not played in the show, apparently there’s a problem with copyright.

“The show has that same wonderful feel that you see in films like Billy Elliot and a play called Pitmen Painters, which I’ve appeared in.

“There’s something about these people who work in such harsh conditions that seems to make them seek a form of expression that is full of beauty.

“That could be poetry, painting or music. I also did a play called The Glee Club, which is about Yorkshire miners who used to form singing groups.

“The film of Brassed Off came first and the stage adaption is lifted from that. The play is very true to that story.

“I heard someone at the box office asking if Ewan McGregor is in our version, which made me laugh.

“I’ve worked at the Octagon six or seven times and I love performing ‘in the round.’ I prefer it that way because life happens in the round.

“I also think a northern accent lends itself perfectly to the projection the words. We’re very punchy in the way that we speak.”

Personally, I cannot wait to see Brassed Off at the Octagon, even though it’s a half hour drive from where I live in Oldham. I’m certain it will be well worth the trip.

*YOU can hear my interview with Russell Richardson on my radio show, which is on Bolton FM and Oldham Community Radio (and other stations) during the next couple of weeks.

