COLUMN: New office, new appointments and charity announcements

2022 has started off in a positive way for O’Donnell Solicitors with lots of exciting developments on the horizon for the coming 12 months.

Firstly, they are delighted to report that their new flagship office, located at 44 High Street near the Post Office and on the corner of School Street, will open in early March.

The project has been really exciting, involving a complete refurb of a three-storey building which has been designed especially to meet the needs of the team and clients and including brand new IT infrastructure and a contemporary design.

The team can’t wait to share some photos once everything has been finished, and hopefully invite clients old and new in to see the private client and residential conveyancing team, who will be relocating here.

In team news, a new head of department is lined up to join the litigation team and a new head of completions is joining too in April.

O’Donnell Solicitors are also looking for a new commercial property solicitor to join their ranks as this area of the business continues to grow.

Engaging with and giving back to the local community is an important part of the business and they are delighted to announce their charities of the year have been decided as Oldham Mountain Rescue – a voluntary organisation whose objective is “to save life and alleviate distress, primarily in upland and mountain areas” – and George’s Den – a project to create a new recreational space for young people at Baden House in Mossley.

The firm has a variety of fundraising events and challenges planned to take place throughout the year.

They are also thrilled to announce that their highly popular and successful Golf Day will return this summer in support of their two chosen charities.

After the past couple of years of having to postpone events, they are excited to be able to get back to seeing clients and connections face to face.

