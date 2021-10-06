Come rain or shine in Saddleworth?

Jon Baylis gives a weather forecast for Saddleworth for the next few days…

SEPTEMBER ended on a very wet note but overall it was another drier-than-average month which contained some hot days early on; in fact hotter than anything we experienced in August.

Ex-hurricane Sam will disturb the Jet Stream and head towards Iceland this week, allowing for some very warm air to come across the region for a couple of days.

Thursday: (October 7): Mostly cloudy with some patchy rain. Hopefully drier later but windy. On the plus side, it will be very warm for the time of year. Max 20°C.

Friday: Early cloud, perhaps some patchy rain again, especially the further west you are. Brighter spells for the afternoon and warm despite the breeze. Max 19°C.

Weekend: We lose the warmth.

Saturday: Patchy rain moving slowly southeast displacing the warm air. Some areas staying dry. Max 17°C.

Sunday: Drier with plenty of cloud. Some brightness. Max 15°C.

Outlook: Turning warmer again but generally cloudy with bright spells.

