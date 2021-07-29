Comedy, craft beer and street food in store as Donkeystone hosts Live & Kicking weekend

HAVE you heard? Live events are back with a bang!

Donkeystone Brewing Co are hosting the annual Live & Kicking event at the Uppermill Civic Hall across two nights this August.

Friday 13 brings a Comedy night with award-winning comedians John Gillan, Josh Daniels and Nina Gilligan.

Then Saturday 14 is all about the beer and live music, with soloists and bands performing all day, culminating in a show from the Bavarian Stompers followed by a DJ.

There will be a great range of Craft Beer and Street food across both nights.

Limited tickets are available for both nights. Find out more and purchase tickets for Friday here or Saturday here.

One lucky reader can win a pair of tickets the night of your choice! To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer this question:

Where will Donkeystone’s Live & Kicking event be held?

Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Donkeystone competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

Entries must reach us by Friday, August 6, 2021. Please include your name, address and phone number. The judges’ decision is final. T&Cs apply.

