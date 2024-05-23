Community Brew to celebrate OMRT’s 60 years of service

RAISE a glass to celebrate 60 years of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team at a Community Brew event in Greenfield.

The monthly events are held at the Satellite Centre on Wellington Road and the gathering on Monday, June 10 will mark the milestone for the volunteer group, which provides a rescue service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Community Brew runs from 10.30am to 12noon. £3 entry, with all monies and raffle to support OMRT. Come along to enjoy brews, home-made cakes, and chat. For further details contact Liz Rooke 07980 419172.

OMRT has around 50 volunteers who work to save life and alleviate distress, primarily in upland and mountain areas. Find out more on their Facebook page.

