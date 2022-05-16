Community invited to ‘Piece It Together’ with new jigsaw exchange drop-ins

THE pieces are falling into place nicely for a jigsaw exchange scheme which is launching new drop-in sessions in Springhead due to popular demand.

Cheryl Beardmore set up ‘Let’s Piece It Together’ after amassing a collection of jigsaws to pass the time during the Covid-19 lockdowns and then needing a way to get rid of them.

Her jigsaw exchange scheme means people can swap or loan puzzles completely free of charge with other members of the community via a Facebook page.

The initiative proved an instant hit and Cheryl was inundated with donations of puzzles from across the country to add to her collection, as well as a host of people keen to swap jigsaws.

Running out of space at home, she expanded into a storage unit at Springhead Community Centre on Ashes Lane.

For those who cannot get involved online, she started puzzle loan/exchange coffee afternoons at Lido House in Grotton on the second Tuesday of each month from 2pm-4pm.

And after calls for even more sessions, she is launching Coffee, Cake and Jigsaw Exchange drop-ins at Springhead Community Centre on the third Wednesday of each month from 1.30pm-3pm, starting on May 18.

Cheryl, who used to work at Mossley Hollins High School, said: “The idea is that existing and potential new members can come along, enjoy a chat, cake, coffee/tea with like-minded people and exchange puzzles.

“I will have lots of my puzzles on show for the session and have IT available for those wishing to view my whole selection.

“These monthly drop-ins will help to overcome the issue for people who do not do Facebook and can’t view/reserve my puzzles via this method.

“It is believed that jigsaws provide a lot of benefits, such as mindfulness and stress relief, time away from screens, short-term memory improvement and better dexterity.”

Find out more about Let’s Piece It Together – Jigsaw Exchange on their Facebook page or contact Cheryl on 07860 575835.

