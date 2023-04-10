Concert to raise funds for Saddleworth group

SADDLEWORTH Peace Group has organised a concert to raise vital funds for its Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

It will also mark the 75th birthday of member Steve Roman.

Paul Robeson: The Giant In A Nutshell will see award-winning performer Tayo Aluko present a concert of songs from the legend, including Ol’ Man River from Showboat and the Ballad of Joe Hill.

They will be accompanied by a few stories about his life as civil rights activist, singer, actor, sportsman and linguist

There will be an opening set by the band Obsidian, a global buffet supper and a pay bar with beer, wines, soft drinks, tea and coffee.

All proceeds from the concert, which takes place at Birch Community Centre in Manchester’s Rusholme on Saturday, June 17 from 7.30pm until 10.30pm, will go to the Paletsone Women’s Scholarship Fund, which is currently enabling 62 women access university education in Gaza and the West Bank.

Tickets are priced at £20 or £25 with a solidarity sum, plus a 10 per cent booking fee, and can be booked by clicking https://www.wegottickets.com/sct/Gkfp3kRzRW.

